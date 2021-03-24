Kerala Assembly Elections | Chennithala alleges more irregularities in poll roll

He claims more than one lakh voters have votes in more than one constituency

Alleging more irregularities in the voters’ list, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday claimed that more than one lakh voters had votes in more than one constituency.

Speaking to the media in Kannur, he claimed that 1,09,693 voters had been issued voter identity cards in more than one constituency.

Mr. Chennithala said 127 voters in Payyannur could also vote in Irikkur. Similarly, 91 voters in Kalliassery had identity cards that enabled them to vote in Irikkur.

“We found that 527 voters from other constituencies can also vote in Irikkur. Payyannur has 127 such voters, Kalliassery 91, Taliparamba 242, Azhikode 47, and Kannur 20,” he said.

Likewise, Azhikode had 711 such voters, Cherthala 1,205, and Kundara 387, Mr. Chennithala said adding that all 140 constituencies had such voters.

Terming not correct the Chief Minister’s statement that Congress workers included the name of a voter five times on the poll roll, he demanded action against the perpetrators.

“Whoever adds bogus voters should be removed. There is a conspiracy behind this,” Mr. Chennithala said. Reiterating his charge that Left-leaning officials had conspired to add bogus voters on the electoral rolls, he demanded stern against such officials.

Alleging a Communist Party of India (Marxist) bid to subvert the will of the people, he said the matter would be brought to the notice of the Election Commission.

The statement of gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh to the Enforcement Directorate against Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan proved that the no-confidence motion brought against him by the Opposition was right.

Stating that the truth would have come out if the Speaker was questioned properly, the Congress leader said the Speaker did not deserve to continue in the post. Even his party did not give him ticket for the Assembly polls as it knew what he was up to, Mr. Chennithala said.