Check booth location before voting: Collector

Total number of booths has risen to 4,164 in the district

Electors should check the location of their polling booths beforehand as the total number of booths for the Assembly polls has risen to 4,164 in the district, District Collector Navjot Khosa has said.

Thiruvananthapuram district had 2,736 polling booths for the last elections. The number has gone up by 1,428 booths due to an Election Commission of India (ECI) decision to cap the number of voters per booth at 1,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auxiliary booths have been arranged close to the main polling booths. The voters can ascertain their booths in three ways: by using the ‘Voter Helpline’ app, by visiting voterportal.eci.gov.in, and SMS-ing <ECIPS> SPACE <EPIC NO> to 1950.

Voters can call 1950 for clarifications regarding the elections.

The number of booths in Varkala has risen from 197 to 275. Attingal has 307 booths including 101 new booths. Chirayinkeezhu has 303 booths including 104 new ones.

The number of booths in Nedumangad has increased to 300 with the addition of 90 booths. Vamanapuram has 288 booths in all, including 76 new ones. The total number of booths in Kazhakuttam has 296 including 130 new ones.

The break-up for the other constituencies are as follows (total booths with new booths in brackets): Vattiyurkavu - 315 (143); Thiruvananthapuram - 308 (130); Nemom - 311 (130); Aruvikkara - 265 (55); Parassala - 318 (103); Kattakada - 287 (98); Kovalam - 323 (107); Neyyattinkara - 268 (83).