Central Kerala takes centre stage in State Assembly elections

How central Kerala votes, it is believed, is going to be the centrepiece of the Assembly poll outcome in Kerala.

There has been a political and social realignment of influential forces in areas in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, parts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki districts considered to be a stronghold of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the last few years.

The split in Kerala Congress (Mani) and the subsequent alignment of the official faction led by Jose K. Mani with the Left Democratic Front (LDF), in which CPI(M) is the lead partner, yielded rich dividends for the grouping in Kottayam and Ernakulam districts in the local body polls held in December last year. The KC(M) is the front’s trump card as it seeks to return to power, marking a departure from history.

To keep its foe-turned-friend in good humour, the CPI(M) went to the extent of annoying its own cadres by allocating the new entrant 13 seats, including some sitting CPI(M) seats where KC(M) is not numerically strong. When protested erupted in Kuttiady in the north, for instance, Mr. Mani leveraged it to prove his worth as an ‘accommodative partner’ by returning the seat to the CPI(M).

But the partnership came at a cost, though minor as per the LDF’s assessment, as it caused a split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an ally. The decision to allow the KC(M) to field .its candidate form Pala, a seat held by K.M. Mani for half-a-century, disenchanted the NCP’s Mani C. Kappan, who had created history by wresting the seat from the KC(M) for the Left front in the by-election held in 2019.

In a reversal of roles, Mr. Kappan, now with the UDF, is taking on the Left’s Jose K. Mani in Pala.

The breakaway faction of Kerala Congress led by P.J. Joseph has remained with the UDF and is locked in a straight fight with KC(M) candidates part of the Left front in four constituencies: Thodupuzha, Kaduthruthy, Changanassery and Idukki. The Congress, in the meantime, is hoping to rebuild its base in areas held by its former ally KC(M), but the attempt is marred by factional fights within.

Church feud

The ongoing strife between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Syrian Church is also expected to have its echoes in the poll outcome. The tussle came to a head following a verdict by the Supreme Court in 2017 over control of parish churches in favour of the Orthodox group, which has traditionally favoured the Congress but was seen warming up to the BJP in recent years. The Orthodox faction was believed to have played a role in the Left’s victory in Aranmula constituency in 2016. The Jacobite Syrians, traditionally Left-leaning, lost control over 52 of their parish churches to the Orthodox group following the verdict and the takeover of the churches was not a smooth affair. When they were denied burial rights on church burial grounds, the State intervened with an Ordinance restoring that right. “We are grateful to the government for that gesture, but are disappointed that a similar Ordinance was not promulgated to help us retain our churches,” says Kuriakose Mor Theophilose Metropolitan, spokesperson of the Jacobite Church.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to unsuccessfully mediate reconciliatory talks between both Church groups, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with them. The RSS too jumped in and while the Jacobites hoped for a definitive outcome, it wasn’t forthcoming. With a definitive electoral role in Piravom, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, Kunnathunad, Angamaly, Paravur and Perumbavoor constituencies, the Jacobites have now taken a policy of ‘equidistance’.

In the wake of a controversy over land sale by the Syro Malabar Church headquartered in Ernakulam in which a section of the laity and priests went up in arms against Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the church, several BJP leaders were spotted paying repeated visits to leaders of the church. Along with the Catholic church’s controversial position on ‘interfaith’ (involving Muslim) marriages, this was widely read as a pro-BJP stance, causing widespread protests by reform-oriented Christian organisations.

Sabarimala verdict

Leaders of the Mar Thoma Church headquarted in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district (where Sabarimala is situated) were also flayed for cosying up to the BJP. Both the BJP and the Congress are trying to capitalise on the Sabarimala verdict of 2018 which has now been referred to a larger Bench, to secure upper caste Hindu and Catholic Christian votes in central Kerala where large election-oriented hoardings put up by the Sabarimala Karma Samiti dot the roads. But the recent attack by Sangh Parivar organisations on a group of nuns in Jhansi has put the BJP on the back foot.

The Left is banking on the fresh tranche of votes brought by the KC(M) to recompense the potential erosion of a section of Hindu and Christian votes.