Kerala Assembly Elections | Call for firm resolve to implement industrial policies

Ministry for commerce mooted

Two sons of an industrialist in Kozhikode have each chosen to set up their businesses either overseas or in neighbouring States. The reason: despite the tall claims of single window clearance for new business ventures, Kerala is barely business- or investment-friendly, claim some of the businessmen in the city.

“The atmosphere in Kerala is not suitable for business. Officials are not friendly and often claim ignorance of some of the projects aimed to help the business community,” A.M. Sherif, Executive Director, Business Network International, says.

“There is a policy that small industries need no licence for three years. But officials will not allow any business to function in that manner,” says Zubair Kolakkadan, president of the Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “Policies alone make no change. Governments should be determined to implement them as well,” he says.

Dr. Sherif says the government has taken the business community for granted.

Vice president of the Malabar Chamber of Commerce M.P.M. Mubashir points out the huge setback faced by the business sector in the aftermath of COVID-19 and suggests that the next government should offer support to all kinds of businesses that suffered due to the pandemic.

This is despite the businesses going out of the way to support society, they claimed. “The business sector provides maximum employment, tax, and investment,” says Dr. Sherif said. “Businessmen were in the forefront to help people during floods and COVID,” says Mr. Kolakkadan, complaining that they need action and not mere declarations. Dr. Sherif suggests a separate Ministry for commerce to deal with business.

Mr. Kolakkadan urges the next government to ensure the development of the small scale industries and start-ups for only they can revive the State economy.