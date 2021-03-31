Buzz over ‘political bomb’ triggers speculations

Rumours have it that Central agencies may target govt. ahead of polls

What would be the “big bomb” that could go off before the polling day April 6?

Political circles are abuzz with speculations that Central agencies, especially the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Customs, may make a major move in the coming days that has the potential to redefine the political narrative of the State. Some political activists apprehend that the ED may serve a notice on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asking him to appear before it for interrogation in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

The theory got some acceptance considering the statements of gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, submitted before the Kerala High Court, that at least a few in the Chief Minister’s Office were aware of the smuggling activities.

Other theories

The other theories include probable ED raid at the Bengaluru-based IT firm of the daughter of the Chief Minister and the agency booking a case against Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan in the dollar smuggling case.

Incidentally, Swapna had stated to ED that the Speaker had handed over a bag to Sarith, which contained a packet, that was to be handed over safely to the UAE Consul General in Thiruvananthapuram. Sarith, according to Swapna, had stated that packet seemed to have currency notes in it.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, says another theory, may book some prominent CPI(M) leaders in connection with the Periye twin murder of Youth Congress leaders.

Rumour mill went into overdrive with the statement of Mr. Vijayan at Kasaragod on Monday that the State was ready to face any bomb of lies which could go off during the final days of campaign.

Agencies deny

However, those at the agencies maintained that they were unaware of any such developments. For the Central agencies, only two working days are available before the polling day. Moreover, the Kerala High Court has posted the case filed by the ED against the Crime Branch for April 8, two days after the polls, maintained an official.

Another official said the Customs may pursue its investigation against Mr. Sreeramakrishnan only after the polls as the agency apprehended that the ruling front may rake up an unnecessary hullabaloo over the issue. The Speaker has also sought time for appearing before the agency, he pointed out.