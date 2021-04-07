Brisk voting in Kannur, Kasaragod

Polling official attacked in Payyannur; one held for impersonation

Brisk polling was witnessed in Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the Assembly elections on Tuesday. The voter turnout in Kannur was 77.75% while Kasaragod saw a turnout of 74.91%.

The polling percentage in the 2016 Assembly elections was 80.63% in Kannur district. The voter turnout was 80.88% in Taliparamba this time while Thalassery recorded 73.93% polling.

The district saw 4.29% of voters casting their votes in the first hour of polling itself. The polling percentage crossed 44.44% by 12.15 p.m.

Barring a few incidents, the election was largely peaceful. A polling officer was attacked in Payyannur. UDF candidate P.V. Abdul Rashid was allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers in Taliparamba constituency.

A person was arrested for impersonation in Kannur. Two Youth League members, who allegedly tried to cast bogus votes in booth number 84 of Koothuparamba, were arrested.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cast his vote at R.C. Amala School at Pinarayi. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja cast her vote at Pazhassi West UP school. Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan cast his vote at Aroli Government Higher Secondary School.

In Kasaragod, Manjeswaram constituency witnessed 76.81% voter turnout. Kasaragod recorded a polling percentage of 70.87%, Uduma 75.56%, Kanhangad 74.35 % and Trikaripur 76.47%.