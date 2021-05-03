Both fronts safeguard seats in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

03 May 2021 01:02 IST

The United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) retained their positions in Malappuram district by putting up fierce fights, especially in Thavanur, Perinthalmanna, Nilambur, and Tanur constituencies.

The UDF went to the polls with 12 out of the 16 seats in its position, and it came out unbruised by safeguarding all the 12. The UDF made valiant attempts to wrest Nilambur, Tanur and Thavanur from the LDF, but failed.

Nilambur had got much attention when UDF candidate V.V. Prakash died of a heart attack on Thursday last. His death just three days before the counting of votes had saddened the UDF camp across the State. Although Prakash had put up a brave fight in Nilambur, he fell short of 2,700 votes in wresting the constituency from LDF incumbent P.V. Anvar. With Mr. Anvar’s victory, a potential by-election was avoided in Nilambur.

In Thavanur, where former Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel had attracted much attention, the excitement continued till the last moments of counting. Mr. Jaleel defeated UDF’s Firos Kunnamparambil by 2,564 votes.

In Tanur, where the Muslim Youth League (MYL)’s State general secretary P.K. Firos took on LDF’s incumbent V. Abdurahman, the LDF retained its position by a narrow margin of 985 votes. Although Mr. Firos gained lead in the early rounds, he conceded defeat when the counting entered the final stage.

Perinthalmanna witnessed one of the closest fights in the State. IUML’s Najeeb Kanthapuram emerged victorious by 38 votes over LDF Independent K.P. Musthafa. Confusion and excitement continued throughout the counting as neither of the candidate establish a clear lead in Perinthalmanna.

The LDF had a comfortable margin only in Ponnani. LDF’s P. Nandakumar defeated UDF candidate A.M. Rohit by 17,043 votes in Ponnani.

The UDF had easy triumphs in Eranad, Kondotty, Wandoor, Manjeri, Malappuram, Vengara, Vallikkunnu, and Kottakkal.

In Vengara, IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty defeated LDF’s P. Jiji by 30,522 votes. In Malappuram, IUML’s P. Ubaidullah defeated LDF’s Paloli Abdurahman by 35,208 votes. In Kottakkal, IUML’s Abid Husain Thangal defeated LDF’s N.A. Mohammed Kutty by 16,588 votes. In Eranad, IUML’s P.K. Basheer defeated LDF’s K.T. Abdurahman by 22,546 votes. In Kondotty, IUML’s V.T. Ibrahim defeated LDF’s Sulaiman Haji by 17,713 votes. In Wandoor, Congress’s A.P. Anil Kumar defeated LDF’s P. Midhuna by 15,563 votes. In Manjeri, IUML’s U.A. Latheef defeated LDF’s Nasar Debona by 14,573 votes. In Mankada, IUML’s Manjalamkuzhi Ali defeated LDF’s T.K. Rasheedali by 6,246 votes. In Tirurangadi, IUML State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed defeated LDF’s Niyas Pulikkalakath by 9,578 votes. In Vallikkunnu, IUML’s P. Abdul Hameed defeated LDF’s A.P. Abdul Wahab by 14,116 votes. In Tirur, IUML’s Kurukkoli Moideen defeated LDF’s Gafoor P. Lillis by 7,212 votes.