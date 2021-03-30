No postal for MGS as BLO reports him dead

While the Election Commission has made arrangements for individuals above the age of 80 to cast postal votes from their home ahead of the Assembly polls, historian M.G.S. Narayanan could not cast his vote as he had been reported deceased by the booth level officer (BLO).

Mr.Narayanan, at 88, is weak and resting at his home at Malapparamba in the city, but very much alive. “I could not cast my vote this time. There is nothing more to say about it,” Mr.Narayanan responded, when asked about the situation.

However, the district administration stepped in as the news spread. District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao contacted Mr.Narayanan to know about his whereabouts. Later, he acknowledged the mistake made by the BLO, who filed the report based on rumours on social media.

The Collector said special arrangements would be made for Mr.Narayanan to cast his vote at the designated polling booth on April 6, as his name had not been removed from the poll rolls.