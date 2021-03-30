Kerala

No postal for MGS as BLO reports him dead

While the Election Commission has made arrangements for individuals above the age of 80 to cast postal votes from their home ahead of the Assembly polls, historian M.G.S. Narayanan could not cast his vote as he had been reported deceased by the booth level officer (BLO).

Mr.Narayanan, at 88, is weak and resting at his home at Malapparamba in the city, but very much alive. “I could not cast my vote this time. There is nothing more to say about it,” Mr.Narayanan responded, when asked about the situation.

However, the district administration stepped in as the news spread. District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao contacted Mr.Narayanan to know about his whereabouts. Later, he acknowledged the mistake made by the BLO, who filed the report based on rumours on social media.

The Collector said special arrangements would be made for Mr.Narayanan to cast his vote at the designated polling booth on April 6, as his name had not been removed from the poll rolls.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 11:14:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/kerala-assembly/blo-reports-mgs-dead/article34201109.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY