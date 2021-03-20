BJP to contest in Ettumanur, takes over seat from BDJS

KOTTAYAM

BJP had strongly objected to BDJS candidate

After days of intense wrangling within the National Democratic Alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally taken over the Ettumanur Assembly seat, which was earlier allotted to its partner, the Bharatiya Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS).

With this, T.N. Harikumar of the BJP has replaced N. Sreenivasan of the BDJS as the coalition’s candidate in the segment, taking the total number of seats contested by the national party in the district to seven. The BDJS, meanwhile, will contest from two seats; Vaikom and Poonjar. Though the Ettumanur seat was originally allotted to the BDJS, the announcement of Bharath Kaipparedan as its candidate had triggered a row within the coalition. Alleging an unholy nexus between the BDJS and the CPI(M) in the candidate selection, the BJP raised objection, forcing the BDJS to announce Mr. Sreenivasan as its new candidate.

Trouble in Poonjar

Meanwhile, a similar issue cropped up in the coalition in Poonjar as well when the BDJS’s plan to field M.R. Ullas in Poonjar fell flat in view of a High Court order barring aided schoolteachers from contesting the elections. Following this, the BDJS decided to field its district president M.P. Sen in the segment.

The infighting within the coalition, however, touched its boiling point on Friday when BJP district president Noble Mathew and Mr. Harikumar, filed papers in Poonjar and Ettumanur respectively as against the nominations submitted by Mr. Sen and Mr. Sreenivasan.

Sensing trouble, the leadership of both parties kick-started discussions to resolve the issue amicably. It was decided to hand over the Ettumanur seat to the BJP while the BJP nominee in Poonjar will withdraw his nomination soon.