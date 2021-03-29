BJP to back former CPI(M) leader in Thalassery

C.O.T. Nazeer now represents Indian Gandhian Party

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to back Indian Gandhian Party candidate C.O.T. Nazeer in Thalassery after the nomination of its candidate and district president N. Haridas was rejected in scrutiny.

Mr. Haridas told The Hindu that the party decided to back Mr. Nazeer after he sought its support. Details would be announced by BJP State president K. Surendran, he added. Mr. Nazeer clarified that while he would accept unconditional support, he would not share podium with the BJP.

As a candidate he would ask everyone to vote for him irrespective of the party they support. The priority is for peace and development of the State, he added. “Since there was no BJP candidate in Thalassery, I sought votes and support from that party’s members,” he said.

Mr. Nazeer said certain sections of the media tried to give the impression that he had rejected BJP vote. “A candidate who wishes to win the elections should seek votes from everyone. There is no reason to reject the votes,” he added.

The rejection of nomination had turned out to be an embarrassment for the BJP, which considered Thalassery one of key segments. The nomination was rejected after the election officer found that Form A filed by the candidate did not have the signature of BJP president J.P. Nadda.

The BJP’s decision to back Mr. Nazeer has come at a time when the LDF and the UDF are accusing each other of entering into a pact with the party, leading to the rejection of its candidate’s nomination.

In 2016

The BJP in 2016 had received over 22,000 votes in the constituency. The rejection of nomination had raised the question as to who will benefit from it.

Mr. Nazeer was a CPI(M) leader and a member of the Thalassery municipality. However, he distanced himself from the party and contested against the CPI(M)’s P. Jayarajan in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent candidate.