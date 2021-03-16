BJP leader alleges secret deal over Chengannur

‘The party had fielded a weak candidate so that the CPI(M) could win’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader R. Balashankar on Tuesday unleashed a political storm by accusing the party State leadership of acting like a mafia and forging a tacit nexus with the CPI(M).

Co-convener of the BJP national training programme and its Publications Department, Mr. Balashankar’s name, who was largely expected to be fielded from Chengannur Assembly constituency, was not included in the BJP candidates’ list for the April 6 Assembly elections.

Mr. Balashankar told the media that he suspected a secret deal between the CPI (M) and BJP State leadership.

He said that he was denied a ticket to contest polls from Chengannur as part of the deal. BJP has a strong presence in both Chengannur and Aranmula, which are considered ‘A’ class constituencies by the party. By not fielding strong candidates in these constituencies, party’s poll prospects have been hit hard. The BJP’s candidate in Chengannur is a close ally of CPI (M), he alleged.

The BJP has fielded its Alappuzha district president M.V. Gopakumar from Chengannur, while the party has given ticket to Biju Mathew in Aranmula.

Mr. Balashankar claimed that he had the blessings of the BJP central leaders and the support of various religious and caste organisations in Chengannur.

Former Editor of the RSS mouthpiece Organiser, Mr. Balashankar who is from Chengannur, said that there was no democracy in the BJP’s Kerala unit.

He also questioned BJP State president K. Surendran seeking people’s mandate from Manjeswaram and Konni constituencies.