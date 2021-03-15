BJP gives feeder organisations due representation in list

Kochi

15 March 2021 00:48 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while picking its candidates for the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district, has given due representation to its feeder organisations, including Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, in the list that was released on Sunday afternoon.

The Yuva Morcha got its representation in the list of candidates through M.A. Ashish. The State vice president of the youth organisation is the party candidate in Piravom constituency. The BJP chose Padmaja S. Menon, State secretary of the Mahila Morcha, to contest from Ernakulam. Minority Morcha State vice president Jiji Joseph will contest in the party symbol from Muvattupuzha constituency.

K.S. Radhakrishnan, the State Vice president of the party, will contest from the Thripunithura constituency. Though it was widely speculated that E. Sreedharan, who recently joined the party, would seek mandate from the constituency, the former technocrat chose Palakkad to contest and the mantle fell on Mr. Radhakrishnan, who was once a Congress fellow-traveller. He had unsuccessfully contested from Alappuzha in the 2019 Parliament election.

T.P. Sindhumol, State secretary of the BJP, is the party candidate in Perumbavoor and K.V. Sabu, former State president of the Bharatiya Minority Morcha, will seek mandate from Angamaly.

M.N. Gopi, the party candidate in Aluva, is the district vice president of the BJP. K.S. Shyju, district general secretary of the party, has been fielded in Vypeen, whereas C.G. Rajagopal, the meghala secretary of the party, is the candidate in Kochi constituency.

S. Saji, who unsuccessfully contested the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency in 2016, has been given one more chance from Thrikkakara constituency.

Renu S. Suresh, BJP State secretary, is the party’s choice for Kunnathunadu constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Communities.