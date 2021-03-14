BJP can transform Kerala to its original glory: ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan

‘I expect sizeable votes to swing to BJP and I expect BJP to win with a majority’

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that is using all the tactics in its armoury to increase its tally in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, the legendary “Metro Man”, is a prize catch. The 89-year-old Dr. Sreedharan, who has joined the BJP, in an interview to The Hindu says he expects sizeable votes to swing to the BJP and within 10 years, the BJP can transform the State to its original glory and splendour.

Isn’t it risky to step into partisan politics after six decades of an excellent track record in public life?

When one is passionate about serving his own State and the way for it needs entering into politics, any risk in achieving my objective is worth it. This would perhaps be the last opportunity I would get to serve Kerala.

Why did you choose the BJP?

The CPI(M) (Communist Party of India-Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have been in power alternatively for about two decades. Is there any tangible benefit to the State that we could boast of? Ever since Narendra Modi came into power as the Prime Minister, I was admiring the way he had raised the status of the country. Naturally, that led me to join the BJP.

What ails Kerala? What are the solutions?

Kerala which was God’s Own Country is no more so now. There have been hardly any infrastructure projects completed except the Kochi Metro. During the last 20 years, not even one industry has come here. Some of the good industries started by persons like Kochouseph Chittilappilly were forced to shift to other States due to militant labour. The work culture, the militant trade unionism, high cost of labour, unreliable and costly electric energy, unaffordable cost of land and governmental lethargy in protecting and nurturing industries [are issues].

[Also,] high degree of corruption and nepotism at every level, no governance, government is only for party people. [And] poor delivery of developmental projects.

A BJP government will erase corruption at all levels of the government, bring an entirely new work culture, and bring industries which can create wealth and job opportunities, and bring good revenues to the government.

Kerala needs development in five important areas — infrastructure, industry, health, education and tourism. Kerala must have a stable and dynamic government to ensure development in all areas mentioned above and I feel BJP can provide this.

The BJP has not been able to make inroads as expected in Kerala due to divisions in the party. Do you see a change in this?

There is no division in the party whatsoever. These are all media creations. Can you show a single example of a BJP party man leaving the party and joining any other party? During the last five years, the percentage of votes has increased significantly in favour of BJP. With LDF and UDF now standing totally discredited, I expect sizeable votes to swing to BJP and I expect BJP to win with a majority.

Has Kerala missed the development bus? Where do you want Kerala to be in 10 or 20 years from now?

Compared to other advanced States, Kerala is now at least 10-15 years behind. With BJP coming to power, Kerala will get transformed into a modern and benevolent State. BJP will be able to work with the Government of India whereas the other two parties are always in confrontation. Within 10 years, BJP can transform the State to its original glory and splendour.

What will be your campaign style?

I will not be adopting the usual style of vote-seeking like campaign[ing] house-to-house or shop-to-shop. I will inform people digitally and through the media [of] my plan of action and leave them to support me if they have trust and confidence. I will attend one or two meetings a day. There will not be any drum beating or loud music shows. My campaign will not trouble the public. I will not allow the partymen to disturb the people.