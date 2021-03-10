BDJS off the block, announces first list

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the National Democratic Front (NDA), on Tuesday announced the first list of candidates for the Assembly polls in the district.
It was released by party president Thushar Vellappally. The party will field P.S. Jyothis, former Thanneeermukkom grama panchayat president and CPI(M) leader, from Cherthala. Sources said Mr. Jyothis quit the CPI(M) after being denied the ticket to contest the Assembly polls.
Other candidates are Aji S.R.M. (Varkala), Vanaja Vidyadharan (Kundara), K. Padmakumar (Ranni), Aniyappan (Aroor), and Pradeep Lal (Kayamkulam).
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BDJS, the political arm of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, had contested in 37 seats. Party sources said that this time it would contest in fewer seats. “We will be contesting in around 30 seats this time. We will not be fielding candidates in some of the seats in Malabar which we contested in 2016,” said a party leader.
In November last, the Election Commission of India had recognised the BDJS led by Mr. Vellappally as official party. Subhash Vasu, who was ousted from the BDJS for anti-party activities, had approached the ECI claiming the faction led by him was the BDJS. The ECI rejected his claims.
