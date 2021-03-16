BDJS announces final list

Alappuzha

16 March 2021 19:35 IST

Former CPI member Thambi Mettuthara to contest from Kuttanad

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has announced its final list of candidates for the Assembly elections in the State on Tuesday.

Former Alappuzha district panchayat vice-president and Communist Party of India (CPI) Alappuzha district executive member Thambi Mettuthara will contest the poll from Kuttanad constituency on the BDJS ticket. It has fielded Shine K. Krishnan from Kothamangalam seat. The BDJS also changed its candidate in Ettumanoor constituency. N. Sreenivasan Nair will replace Bharath Kaiparedan in Ettumanoor, said, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally.

The party has fielded candidates in 23 constituencies for the upcoming polls, less than it contested in 2016.

Mr. Mettuthara is the third leader from the communist parties in the district to switch sides in recent days and be fielded as NDA candidates. Last week, the BDJS fielded P.S. Jyothis, former CPI (M) member and Thanneermukkom grama panchayat president, from Cherthala. K. Sanju, former CPI (M) member, is the BJP candidate in Mavelikara constituency..