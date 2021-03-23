Battle of prestige in Kunnamangalam

Kozhikode

23 March 2021 23:02 IST

Fronts leave no stone unturned to win the hearts of voters

Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency is not a seat of controversies this time, but winning it is a matter of prestige for both the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The constituency has shifted its loyalty many times, and the candidates here leave no stone unturned to win the hearts of voters.

P.T.A. Rahim, the sitting MLA, is contesting for the third time as an LDF Independent, while the UDF has fielded District Congress Committee secretary Dinesh Perumanna. While Mr. Rahim is highlighting the achievements of the LDF government and developments in the constituency, Mr. Dinesh is banking on his image as a familiar figure in the segment.

Besides the State government’s welfare programmes, the mini civil station, Government Arts and Science College at Kunnamangalam, Government ITI at Chathamangalam, the new police station at Pantheerankavu and infrastructure development in schools are being highlighted as achievements by Mr. Rahim in his campaign that has already entered the second phase.

‘Major issues’

The UDF is determined to wrest the seat back from the LDF. Mr. Dinesh, who is a leader of many action committees and protests, is a familiar face in the constituency.

He is highlighting the alleged lack of development in the constituency over the past ten years. “The constituency has several issues in sectors such as labour, agriculture, drinking water and traffic, which the sitting MLA has not paid attention to,” he said. He plans to follow up on the reports of the commission appointed to put the abandoned Gwalior Rayons (Grasim) land for better use, and focus on solving the traffic crisis in Kunnamangalam town. He also plans to seek the help of premier institutions in the constituency such as the NIT, IIM, and CWRDM for agricultural development of Kunnamangalam. The Vazhayur-Perumanna bridge across the Chaliyar, for which he is chairing an action committee, and the Puthurmadham-Palazhi-Pottammal road development are part of his manifesto.

Mr. Dinesh too has entered the second phase of his campaign and is currently focusing on institutions, places of worship, and workplaces.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded its district president V.K. Sajeevan in a constituency where the party’s support base is growing fast, with its candidate being the third highest scorer in the last two elections.