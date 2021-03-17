Batting for an AAP-like govt. for Kerala

Filmmaker Sreenivasan who has joined Twenty20’s advisory panel says power has become a tool for the mainstream parties to make money

The corporate-backed Twenty20 now has a star attraction to back it after popular actor-filmmaker Sreenivasan joined its advisory panel last week.

Facing flak and bouquets in equal measure for his decision, the man behind the much-acclaimed political satire Sandesham says that it is high time Kerala had a government modelled on the lines of the Aam Aadmi Party led one in Delhi.

Why Twenty20?

There is no other political party that I could trust now. The people stood with them in Kizhakkambalam for their various initiatives like the properly built ‘laksham veedu’ colonies, quality roads and supply of essentials at reduced rates. The party’s Statewide expansion would be based on the outcome of its performance in the Assembly election.

The impact of such formations on the prospects of mainstream political parties

Their inefficiency, nepotism and corruption will come to an end if parties like the Twenty20 come to power like the Aam Aadmi Party did in Delhi. People who have not yet understood the ‘dialectical materialism’ of the Left will support such parties hoping that it would change their lives. Power has become a tool for the mainstream parties to make money. People close to them will get government jobs. The Left Democratic Front has turned the Public Service Commission into a scarecrow.

On the criticism about Twenty20 being a corporate-backed entity

The leaders who came to power in the name of the poor and the working class have diluted their stance after they tasted power. But Sabu Jacob, a businessman who is facing allegations for using his company’s CSR-fund, need not enter politics to make money like many others did as he holds enough money in his kitty.

You are facing flak for aligning with ‘apolitical’ forces

I am being labelled as ‘apolitical’ for joining an organisation fighting against corruption and offering good governance. I will be labelled as being political, if I am on the other side even if I am corrupt. Will the common man be able to fill his empty stomach and meet his basic needs by merely embracing ideology? Let ideology be dumped into the drains.

On CPI(M) leader P. Jayarajan’s comment that you were a supporter of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP)

I had supported the Students’ Federation of India when I had not developed my intellectual capabilities. I became a person close to the Kerala Students’ Union when I developed some intelligence. When it grew, I became an ABVP supporter. I joined Twenty20 when I earned common sense in my life. The Constitution has not limited anyone from working in a party or organisation of his choice.