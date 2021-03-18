Any move on Sabarimala only after consultations: CM

Pinarayi indirectly endorses Kadakampally’s regret over incidents after Supreme Court verdict

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said any further moves on Sabarimala will be made only after consulting different stakeholders in the wake of the final judgment from the Supreme Court.

Addressing the media at Manjeri during his electioneering in the district on Thursday, the Chief Minister indirectly endorsed the expression of regret by Minister for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran over the incidents caused by women’s entry into Sabarimala. However, it is clear why some persons are displaying an exceptional interest in the matter of Sabarimala during the election time.

He said the Sabarimala issue would be dealt with only when the Supreme Court issued its final verdict. “The government will implement the verdict by taking all sections into confidence,” he said. He criticised the media for highlighting the statements of R. Balashankar, former editor of the RSS mouthpiece Organiser, about a tie-up between the CPI(M) and the BJP. “The Left Democratic Front does not need any help from any communal forces,” he said.

The Chief Minister lashed out at the Opposition for raising unnecessary and silly issues to divert the attention of the media and the people. “Are you not listening to the BJP veteran O. Rajagopal’s statement about the Congress-League-BJP alliance in Kerala,” he asked. “Are you not ashamed to go after Mr. Balashankar?”

He alleged that there was a strong bond between the United Democratic Front and the BJP in the State. According to him, the UDF failed the State by helping the BJP deny Central aid for Kerala. The Chief Minister wondered why the UDF was supporting the Centre in attacking the State government.

Thin line

“Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who criticises the Centre for using its agencies to target the opponents, is trying to find fault with the Central agencies for not being aggressive with Kerala and its government,” he said.

Addressing an election rally later at Areekode, the Chief Minister said the parting line between the Congress and the BJP was becoming thinner and thinner. “The difference between the Congress and the BJP has vanished in other States. Kerala too will witness this phenomenon soon,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan praised the LDF government for completing difficult projects like the GAIL pipeline and National Highway expansion, among other things.

K. Bhaskaran, convener of the LDF Eranad election committee, presided over the meeting.