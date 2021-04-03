Answer my questions, Shah dares Pinarayi

‘CM yet to answer queries on foreign currency and gold smuggling cases’

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah has once again challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to answer the questions raised by him regarding the foreign currency and gold smuggling cases.

Addressing an election meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the district on Saturday, Mr. Shah said if the Chief Minister was the quintessential tough leader he should answer his queries before the Assembly polls.

“When I had raised those questions to Mr. Vijayan, he was just showing arrogance instead of answering them,” Mr. Shah said.

“Mr. Vijayan should clarify whether the main accused in the foreign currency and gold smuggling cases had worked in his office or not. He should clarify whether his government had paid the accused ₹3 lakh as monthly salary, and whether his former Principal Secretary had made arrangements for foreign trips along with him. The people were eager to know whether the accused was a frequent visitor of the official residence of the Chief Minister,” Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Vijayan had said the government would inquire into the phone calls made from the office of the Chief Minister after the Customs had seized gold. What were the results of the inquiry, if any inquiry had been conducted, Mr. Shah asked.

Birds of same feather

The United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) were birds of the same feather. Kerala had the highest literacy rate in the country. But the rule of both the fronts had wiped out all opportunity for development. “Both the fronts are synonyms for scams,” Mr. Shah said.

Rahul Gandhi, MP, was a just a tourist in his constituency, Mr. Shah said.