Anannyah on a historic mission

Transgender radio jockey takes on IUML heavyweight in Vengara

Well known transgender radio jockey and make-up artist Anannyah Kumari Alex is poised to create yet another history in the

State.

She is the first transgender candidate contesting an Assembly election in Kerala. Anannyah had set another State record when she

became Kerala’s first transgender radio jockey a couple of years ago.

Anannyah has chosen to contest against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) heavyweight P.K. Kunhalikutty in Vengara. “As it is a historic moment for the entire transgender community, I wanted it be against an opponent worthy of fighting,” Ananya told The Hindu.

Describing Mr. Kunhalikutty as a power-crazy and anti-woman man, Anannyah said her fight would be for equality between man, woman and transgender.

“Wherever we refer to matters relating to human beings, we should consider equality for men, women and transgender. Equal

recognition is a must for transgender,” she says.

A native of Peruman in Kollam and now settled in Kochi, 28-year-old Anannyah said transgender people could be good leaders. She said she wanted to work for the welfare of her community even when attending to people’s issues in general.

Support is assured for Anannyah from the transgender community and her friends. She said she would focus on electioneering across Vengara in the coming days.

“I’m planning to reach out to all sections of people in Vengara in the next two weeks. I may not reap the dividends of this historic move I make. It’s just a beginning. Next transgender generations will benefit from it,” she says.

Anannyah is contesting on Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP)’s banner with the television set as her election symbol. She says DSJP was sending a great message to the society by offering her a seat.

Riya Esha, leading transgender model in Malappuram, said that Anannyah’s was a bold move for the community. “The courage being displayed by Anannyah is definitely going to make a difference. It is a great and bold step forward in our struggle for recognition and equality,” Riya said.

Anannyah said she would cast her vote in Kollam. According to her, she has added responsibility to exercise her franchise this time, especially as she is contesting an election. A higher secondary drop-out, Anannyah is keen on continuing her higher

education.

“Only through education any community can attain self-esteem and recognition. For us to hold our heads up, we need solid education,” she said.