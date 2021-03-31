Among the people, it’s a hard grind out here

Haripad (Alappuzha)

31 March 2021 20:13 IST

LDF, UDF play development card, while NDA hopes to improve standing

It’s half past noon and the sun is belting down on Parayankari, near Pallippad, in the Haripad Assembly constituency.

At the reception point, a small but vibrant crowd consisting of every age group is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Leader of the Opposition and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Ramesh Chennithala.

A few minutes later Mr. Chennithala, sitting MLA, arrives in a specially designed open vehicle shaded by a makeshift roof and accompanied by a small convoy of vehicles. He gets down and greets people who surround him. With a smiling face, he poses for photos and selfies with some of them.

After a brief introductory message by a Congress worker, the microphone is handed over to Mr. Chennithala. Setting aside the traits of a rugged Opposition leader, he makes a crisp speech.

“I have become an MLA and Minister (1986-1987 and 2014-2016) with your support. I tried my best to fulfill your needs. I promise to do more for the development of the Haripad constituency. Pray for me,” says the Congress leader.

Mr. Chennithala, confident of representing Haripad in the Assembly for a fifth term and the possibility of him leading a future UDF government, waves and sometimes stops to talk with people who turn up by the side of the road, as his convoy heads to the next reception point.

Prior to this, he had contested to the Assembly from Haripad in 1982, 87, 2011 and 2016, winning all battles. In the last election, he won by a margin of 18,621 votes.

At Vettuveni in Haripad municipality, Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers, are busy making last-minute arrangements to welcome LDF candidate R. Sajilal, a young face of the Communist Party of India.

As the campaign song from the convoy of the candidate gets louder, there is a bursting of firecrackers. Mr. Sajilal is given a rousing welcome and garlanded with red ribbons.

Expressing his regret for being late, he says the constituency has been facing a development stagnation for the past 15 years. “We can see development across Kerala. But in Haripad it is a different story. Even roads are in a dilapidated state. Only a change can bring it to the path of development,” says Mr. Sajilal, who is also the State president of All India Youth Federation.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate K. Soman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on a whirlwind tour of the constituency seeking votes at various places, including Kumarapuram, Cheruthana and so on.

Former BJP district president Soman’s campaign is focussed on the Union government’s achievements, lack of development in Haripad, and LDF-UDF unholy alliance.

“Results of the recent elections reveal a trend of BJP steadily improving its position in the constituency. Wherever I go, I am getting a positive response. People are fed up with the lack of development and they will reject both the fronts this time,” Mr. Soman says.