Kerala

Amid sparring, Malampuzha candidates display rare camaraderie

Three different parties, different ideologies, and different perceptions of development. The main candidates engaged in a fierce triangular fight in Malampuzha may appear to be from three corners that can never meet; yet they share a high level of camaraderie rarely seen during a heated election campaign.

The Press Club here on Friday witnessed the union of A. Prabhakaran, S.K. Ananthakrishnan and C. Krishnakumar, candidates of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), the United Democratic Front (UDF), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) respectively.

Although rivals in the hustings, they exchanged greetings of success to each other. “However, fierce and raucous the fight gets in Malampuzha, we have decided never to assail each other. Whoever wins from amongst us, we will extend full support for the development of Malampuzha,” they said, displaying a rare gesture of bonhomie.

Yet they were persistent about their viewpoints. Mr. Prabhakaran said the LDF, with solid roots in all panchayats in the constituency, was comfortably ensconced in Malampuzha. “We have little concern in Malampuzha,” he said.

Criticising the Narendra Modi government for attempting to sell the remaining industries, Mr. Prabhakaran said the LDF had done its best for the development of Malampuzha constituency. “Whatever development remains, we can do it together,” he said, sending a wave of laughter through the audience.

Both Mr. Ananthakrishnan and Mr. Krishnakumar focussed on the dearth of development in Malampuzha, one of the largest constituencies in the State. “We always speak of Malampuzha as a constituency represented by greats such as E.K. Nayanar, T. Sivadasa Menon and V.S. Achuthanandan. But nothing tangible was brought to or done for the people of Malampuzha, especially farmers, by any of its MLAs. People of Malampuzha are dissatisfied in general,” said Mr. Ananthakrishnan.

“Going through Malampuzha constituency, I wondered whether it is in Kerala itself. So much depravity is there. People are struggling even for drinking water. Those great men who represented Malampuzha could have brought development worth crores of rupees; but they did nothing,” said Mr. Krishnakumar.

He called upon the LDF to examine its dwindling vote share in Malampuzha. “You are deliberately turning a Nelson’s eye on some hard facts. Many industries, including Kitex and Pepsi, were shut down not because of Modi government. You can’t blame Narendra Modi for the fault of yours,” Mr. Krishnakumar said.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Kerala elections | LDF should come to power to protect Kerala’s constitutional rights: Sitaram Yechury

Govt. a failure on development front: Chandy

‘Deal’ allegation hangs over Chengannur electioneering

After initial hiccups, Kuttiyadi turns a battlefield for fronts

Kerala Assembly Elections | Taking surveys with a pinch of salt

Kerala Assembly Elections | New government needs to ensure better infra for farmers

Kerala Assembly Elections | Former allies in a pulsating face-off in Kaduthuruthy

Kerala Assembly Elections | Surveys buoy LDF, but UDF, NDA undeterred

Kerala Assembly Elections | ‘Loyalty’ factor may come into play in Idukki

Kerala Assembly Elections | A three-way, neck-and-neck tussle in Thrissur

Kerala Assembly Elections | LDF govt bucks national trend of falling development indices, says CPI general secretary D. Raja

Kerala elections | Postal vote for Thiruvananthapuram electors in essential services from Sunday

Kerala elections | Congress alleges rampant election fraud in Thiruvananthapuram district

Kerala Assembly Elections | Competitive populism, new key word for fronts

Kerala Assembly Elections | It’s a tall order for both UDF and LDF in Thripunithura

Kerala Assembly Elections | Farrago of venomous claims on love jihad, says Shashi Tharoor on BJP’s Kerala manifesto

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Thripunithura

Kerala Assembly Elections | An iconic satire’s reemergence in the time of elections

Kerala Assembly Elections | Fronts raise the poll pitch in Vypeen

Check booth location before voting: Collector
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 26, 2021 8:21:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/kerala-assembly/amid-sparring-malampuzha-candidates-display-rare-camaraderie/article34172033.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY