All set for polls in Kozhikode

25,58,679 voters to exercise their franchise in 3,790 polling stations

Elaborate security arrangements along with COVID-19 protocol have been ensured for the Assembly polls in the district on Tuesday.

As many as 25,58,679 voters will exercise their franchise in 3,790 booths in Kozhikode. The polling will take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. A total of 96 candidates are in the fray in 13 Assembly constituencies.

Officials said that stringent steps would be taken against those indulging in bogus or double voting. A list containing the names of double entries in the electorate register has been given to presiding officers and candidates. Such voters, if they want to exercise their franchise, would have to sign an affidavit and furnish other details including mobile numbers.

Already, 33,734 voters above 80 years, those with health issues, COVID-19 patients and those undergoing quarantine used the postal voting facility.

In the wake of a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases through local transmission, additional booths have been arranged if the number of voters exceeded 1,000 at existing booths. All booths would also be provided with thermal scanners, sanitisers, soap and water. Voters have been asked to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

Special facilities

The district administration said that special facilities have been made for COVID-19 patients, suspected cases and those undergoing quarantine to cast their votes during the last hour of polling. They would have to wear PPE kits.

With a view to ensuring free and fair elections, a total of 7,234 State police and Central paramilitary forces would be deployed in the district. Nearly 852 Central forces and 1,562 special police personnel would be deployed in rural regions.

In the jurisdiction of Kozhikode city police, there will be 1, 355 polling booths. Of this, 14 are critical and 98 sensitive booths. The deployment of 232 Central forces, 886 special police personnel and 15 surveillance squads will be in place for the elections. The voting procedures will be video-recorded in all critical booths.

So far, election officials removed 1,71,433 campaign materials in the 13 Assembly segments. The ban on the sale of liquor, which was already in force from 7 p.m. on April 4, will remain till 7 p.m. on Tuesday.