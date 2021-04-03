All set for election in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

KOTTAYAM

03 April 2021 23:14 IST

15.93 lakh voters in Kottayam

As many as 15.93 lakh voters will cast their votes across the 2,403 polling stations across the nine assembly segments in Kottayam district on April 6.

According to District Collector M.Anjana all arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth conduct of the election process.

As many as 11,464 officials including those on standby mode have been deployed on election duty.

The distribution of EVMs and related materials will begin at the respective distribution centres by 8 a.m on Monday.

Alongside the polling materials, the PPE kits and other medical gear for the polling officials as well as the voters too will be distributed from these centres.

In line with a direction by the Central Election Commission, the proceedings in the polling stations will be held in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.

842 extra booths

As the maximum number of voters at a polling station has been fixed at 1,000, the authorities have set up an additional 842 polling booths across the district this time. Separate queues will be set up for male, female and differently abled voters.

Volunteers will be deployed in the booths to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines.

In Pathanamthitta, as many as 10.54 lakh people will be exercising their franchise across the five assembly segments. With 2.37 lakh voters, Aramula has the highest number while Ranni, with 1.93 lakh, accounts for the smallest electorate.

As many as 7,420 polling officials will be deployed on duty across the 1,530 polling stations in the district. A total of 25 model polling stations and five women-friendly stations too have been set up. Eight booths have been classified as critical while seven others are marked as vulnerable. Web-casting facility will be implemented in as many as 716 polling stations.

Meanwhile, 19,765 out of the 20,677 people who qualified for postal ballot in the district have cast their votes in the district.

The district police, meanwhile, has deployed 107 patrol teams across the district on polling duty. besides 22 teams for maintaining law and order.

Ten teams have been deployed across sensitive booths while 22 striking forces will be based out of the respective police station limits.

A total of 1,992 officials including 214 CRPF officials will be deployed to ensure security on polling day.

(With inputs from our Pathanamthitta bureau)