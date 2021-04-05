All arrangements set for voting in Palakkad

22.94 lakh voters are expected to vote in 3,425 polling stations

All arrangements have been made for the Assembly elections to 12 constituencies in the district.

Detailing the last-minute preparations, District Collector Mrunmai Joshi said here that tight security would be in place in sensitive booths and places having Maoist threat.

Apart from Central security forces, micro observers, closed circuit television surveillance and webcasting facilities will be in place in such booths, said Ms. Joshi.

Around 22.94 lakh voters in the district are expected to vote in 3,425 polling stations. The number of voters in each polling station will be restricted to 1,000 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Polling will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, and will go on till 7 p.m. The last hour of polling will be exclusively for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine.

Differently abled persons who did not use the postal voting facility can request for voting through the Person With Disability (PWD) application. Ms. Joshi said vehicle arrangements would be in place to help those applying through the app.

The distribution of polling equipment was completed on Monday. Polling officials collected the equipment and COVID-19 security kits from the stations arranged for them and proceeded to their respective booths.

One police officer accompanied each poll team comprising five officials.

The distribution of polling equipment took place from nine centres. The voting machines will be brought back to those centres and kept there until counting on May 2.

Ms. Joshi has warned people whose names figured in the voter list more than once not to vote twice. She said the list of double voter entries was collected and handed over to presiding officers and political parties. Double voting can invite one-year imprisonment, she said.

Ms. Joshi said Braille facility would be in place for the visually challenged voters.

As many as 60 model polling stations have been set up in the district. Apart from a help desk, these polling stations will have drinking water and breastfeeding facilities. Senior citizens will get special consideration. There are five model polling booths in each constituency.

As many as 73 candidates are in the fray in the district. More than 17,000 officials have been assigned polling duty in the district. Apart from them, about 3,000 officials have been kept in reserve. Twelve polling stations, with one in each constituency, will be manned by women.