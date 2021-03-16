Acid test for party chiefs

The outcome of Assembly polls will impact organisational structure of Cong., BJP

In a charged electoral atmosphere, the State chiefs of mainstream political parties that are leading the three coalitions are in a way facing an acid test in the State’s Assembly polls.

Incidentally, all three of them – KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, CPI(M) acting State secretary A. Vijayaraghavan and BJP president K. Surendran – were at the helm in the three-tier local body elections in December 2020 as well.

Perhaps the outcome of the polls would change the fate of the organisational structure of the Congress and the BJP, going by the past history of these parties. Usually the elections evaluate the leadership changeover in democratic polities.

Aftermath of 2016 polls

Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran resigned as KPCC president in March 2017 after the Congress-led UDF was routed in the 2016 Assembly polls. Similarly Kummanam Rajasekharan, who was the State BJP president from 2015 to 2018, was unceremoniously asked to step down and apparently exiled to take up the gubernatorial post in Mizoram. The intervention of the RSS leadership helped him return to State politics.

Only Mr. Ramachandran was a party chief during the Lok Sabha polls while Mr. Vijayaraghavan took charge after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan went on medical leave. But Mr. Balakrishnan’s detractors had alleged that the move was a politically motivated decision aimed at damage control following the arrest of his younger son in the Bengaluru drug case

Likewise, deliberations within the BJP Central leadership for long resulted in Mr. Surendran coming into the picture in February 2020. This again after the undignified removal of the then party chief P.S. Sreedharan Pillai a few months after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The sequel played the same tune – he was made Governor of Mizoram.

Unlike his counterparts, Mr. Vijayaraghavan enjoys the muscular machinery of the CPI(M) and the rainbow coalition of ruling Left Democratic Fron that resulted in the front comfortably surviving the three-tier local body polls last year. And he will continue to have that advantage in the Assembly polls too.

Difficult task

On the other hand, Mr. Ramachandran faces a seemingly difficult task as the Congress camp is marred by serious operational shortcomings. But the campaign of party national leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra will possibly give momentum to the campaign of the Congress-led coalition.

In the case of Mr. Surendran, who is for the first time in the BJP contesting two Assembly seats, his stint demands higher expectations as the BJP Central leadership wants the party to win enough number of seats to influence the formation of the next government. And among these three party chiefs, he is the only one in the electoral fray.