A neck-and-neck race in Balussery

Constituency abuzz with activity as candidates go all out to woo voters

After attending a wedding, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Balussery, Sachin Dev, was getting ready for a roadshow at Poonoor on Friday afternoon.

“Weddings are where we get to meet a large number of voters. In this last leg of campaigning, it is one of the best ways to reach out to them,” said Mr. Dev. He moved so quickly, renewing acquaintance with the voters at Poonoor market, that his fellow party workers were struggling to catch up with him.

Mr. Dev is banking on the image of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] at the State-level as well as the developmental activities carried out by sitting MLA Purushan Kadalundy to aid his victory. However, his opponents have alleged that theLDF had been unsuccessful in handling the needs of the constituency, where it had a strong hold for the last 35 years.

There are 146 Scheduled Caste colonies in Balussery constituency. Despite being an SC reservation constituency for the last 10 years, the colonies had barely been acknowledged, said Libin Bhaskar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, who is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to voters.

He was on a marathon visit to the colonies across the constituency over the last few days. On Friday, he visited about five colonies before taking part in a roadshow at Balussery in the evening. Mr. Bhaskar, an active worker of the SC Morcha, seemed to be a familiar face in most of the colonies. “Many of these colonies are yet to get proper drinking water facilities and electricity,” he said.

Family meets are the prominent campaign hubs of Dharmajan Bolgatty, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.

UDF candidate Dharmajan Bolgatty during a family get-together at Ullyeri. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The actor’s fans throng such meetings that he attends on a daily basis. On Friday, he was running from one meet to the other, interacting with families.

It is a neck-and-neck race in Balussery as witnessed on Friday afternoon, when all three candidates conducted roadshows in the constituency, with barely an hour’s gap of each other.