Kerala Assembly Elections | A barometer of popularity for rival Kerala Congress factions

Keenly watched contest in Thodupuzha with Joseph faction and KC(M) squaring off directly

Thodupuzha is one of the two constituencies in Idukki where the P.J. Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress, a constituent of the United Democratic Front, is in direct contest with the Kerala Congress(M), which is now in the Left Democratic Front. The other one is the Idukki constituency in the district.

In Thodupuzha, P.J. Joseph is in the fray after gaining a record margin in the last Assembly elections. His main rival K.I. Antony of the KC(M) is a novice in the constituency.

Mr. Joseph had won from the constituency nine times and in the 2016 elections he was part of the undivided Kerala Congress(M), which was a constituent of the UDF then.

After the death of founder-leader K.M. Mani, the KC(M) had split along factional lines with one faction led by P.J. Joseph and the other by Jose K.Mani. The latter faction, now legally recognised as KC(M), broke away from the UDF and is now part of the LDF.

Thodupuzha, a key constituency in the low range of Idukki, is keenly watched as to how voters will receive the two Kerala Congress groups contesting from rival fronts. It is also a prestigious constituency for the LDF with a sizeable number of farmers forming the electorate.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Shyamraj is also in the fray in the constituency.

If the results of the last Lok Sabha and local body elections are considered, the Assembly segment has a tilt towards the UDF.

Thodupuzha is an agrarian constituency where Mr. Joseph has pockets of support. However, with the KC(M) in the rival front, things are unpredictable now.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Mr. Joseph won from Thodupuzha with a margin of 45,587 votes. The LDF candidate got 30,977 votes. The NDA also performed creditably securing 28,845 votes.

However, the UDF had a lead of 37,116 votes in the Assembly segment in the last Lok Sabha elections. The LDF got 47,319 votes and the NDA 15,223 votes. However, in the local body elections last year, the UDF lead came down to 6,424 votes.

The LDF is pinning hopes on the declining margin of the UDF. It hopes the momentum it gained in the local body polls will stand it in good stead in the Assembly polls.

The NDA is also a major factor as it has considerable influence in the constituency, especially in municipal areas of Thodupuzha.