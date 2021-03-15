98 file nominations

Ninety-eight nominations, including those of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers KadannappallyRamachandran and K. T. Jaleel, were filed on Monday for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

The Chief Minister, who is contesting from Dharmadam, has movable assets worth ₹2,04,048.51 and immoveable assets worth ₹16.60 lakh to his name, according to the affidavit filed by Mr. Vijayan. His wife Kamala, a retired teacher, owns ₹29,76,717.61 in movable assets and ₹35 lakh in immoveable assets. The candidates who filed their nominations on Monday also included A. Neelalohithadasan Nadar of the Janata Dal (Secular) who is contesting from Kovalam. On Monday, the highest number of nominations was filed in Palakkad - 30. Twelve nominations each were filed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts, 11 in Ernakulam, seven in Thrissur, eight in Kollam, five in Alappuzha and Kannur, four in Pathanamithitta, two in Malappuram and one each in Wayanad and Kozhikode.