98 file nominations

Ninety-eight nominations, including those of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers KadannappallyRamachandran and K. T. Jaleel, were filed on Monday for the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.
The Chief Minister, who is contesting from Dharmadam, has movable assets worth ₹2,04,048.51 and immoveable assets worth ₹16.60 lakh to his name, according to the affidavit filed by Mr. Vijayan. His wife Kamala, a retired teacher, owns ₹29,76,717.61 in movable assets and ₹35 lakh in immoveable assets. The candidates who filed their nominations on Monday also included A. Neelalohithadasan Nadar of the Janata Dal (Secular) who is contesting from Kovalam. On Monday, the highest number of nominations was filed in Palakkad - 30. Twelve nominations each were filed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts, 11 in Ernakulam, seven in Thrissur, eight in Kollam, five in Alappuzha and Kannur, four in Pathanamithitta, two in Malappuram and one each in Wayanad and Kozhikode.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath