96 candidates in the fray in Kozhikode

Last day for withdrawal of nominations ends

A total of 96 candidates will compete in the 13 Assembly segments in Kozhikode district for the State Assembly polls on April 6. The last day for the withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday.

The Koduvally segment with 11 candidates has the highest number of contestants while Kozhikode South and Elathur have five aspirants each.

There are eight candidates in Thiruvambady, six in Koyilandy, eight in Kozhikode North, eight in Beypore, six in Perambra, seven in Balussery, six in Kuttiyadi, six in Nadapuram, ten in Kunnamangalam, and nine in Vadakara.

In many constituencies, the presence of namesake candidates could pose a headache to the mainstream political parties.

In Koduvally, Indian Union Muslim League nominee M.K. Muneer will have to face an Independent M.K. Muneer. Likewise, the Left Democratic Front-backed Independent legislator Karat Razak will be facing two other Razaks — Abdul Razak and K. Abdul Razak.

Like in the previous polls, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K.K. Rema will have to compete with Rema K.K. and K.T.A. Rema this time as well. The RMP leader is backed by the Congress-led United Democratic Front. LDF candidate Manayath Chandran, also has to face an Independent Chandran in the segment.

In Kuttiyadi, there are two Independents — Abdulla Parakkal Veedu and K.K. Kunhuahmedkutty. The IUML candidate is Parakkal Abdulla while the CPI(M) candidate is K.P. Kunhamedkutty.