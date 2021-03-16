84 more file nominations in State

Eighty-four nominations were filed on Tuesday for the upcoming Assembly polls in the State.

The highest number of nominations was filed in Kannur district, 25. Twelve nominations were filed in Alappuzha district, eight in Palakkad and seven in Thrissur. Six nominations were filed in Kottayam, five in Ernakulam, four each in Kasaragod, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram. Three nominations were filed in Kollam district and two in Pathanamthitta.

189 papers so far

With this, 189 nominations have been filed in the State in three days since the notification for the elections was issued on Friday morning.