70.38 % polling in Idukki

Udumbanchola recorded highest voter turnout of 73.33%

The district reported a voting percentage of 70.38% in the assembly elections held on Tuesday. This was less than the voting percentage of 2016 assembly elections at 73.59 %. Of the 8,88,608 voters, 6,25,409 people including 3,23,001 (73.57%) males and 3,02,406 (67.26%) females cast their votes.

Of the five assembly segments, Udumbanchola recorded the highest voting percent of 73.33 and Devikulam the lowest of 67.32.%.

The booths which recorded the highest and lowest voting were in Peerumade. In booth number 88 (St Thomas HS, Attapallom) 806 voters of 1,005 exercised their franchise while at booth number 106 (Anganwadi, Pachakanam) only five of the 29 voters turned up. The latter is the one having the lowest number of voters in the State.

The assembly-wise voting and its percent are; Devikulam- 1,13,995; 67.32%; Udumbanchola- 1,22,804; 73.33%; Thodupuzha- 1,34,166; 70.16%; Idukki- 1,28,434; 68.94%; Peerumade- 1,26,010; 72.27%.