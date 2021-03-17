5 more file nominationpapers in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

17 March 2021 00:50 IST

Twenty-three candidates have filed papers so far

Minister for Water Resources K. Krishnankutty was among the five candidates who filed their nominations for the Assembly elections in the district on Tuesday.

Mr. Krishnankutty submitted his nomination in the Chittur constituency before K.S. Kripakumar, general manager of the District Industries Centre.

LDF leaders E.N. Suresh Babu, V. Murukadas, K.R. Gopinath, Hariprakash, Idathara Ramakrishnan, T. Mahesh, and M. Lenil accompanied Mr. Krishnankutty.

Advertising

Advertising

UDF candidate P. Sarin filed his nomination in the Ottappalam constituency. He submitted his papers before Subcollector Arjun Pandian at Ottapalam.

LDF candidate in Palakkad C.P. Pramod also filed his nomination on Tuesday.

12 Assembly seats

So far, 23 candidates have filed their nominations for 12 Assembly constituencies in the district.