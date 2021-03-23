4 lakh bogus voters: Chennithala

Oppn. leader demands deletion of the falsely included

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has lauded the Election Commission for its willingness to check his complaint regarding double entries of voter names in the electoral rolls.

Mr. Chennithala, who was campaigning in Kasaragod for the Assembly elections, told mediapersons on Tuesday that over four lakh multiple/‘bogus voters’ were included on the voters’ list by officials owing allegiance to the Communist Party of India (Marxist). He demanded that the names of those falsely included on the list be deleted so that only genuine voters could exercise their franchise.

Mr. Chennithala said the Election Commission had now taken action against officials who allegedly added five people to a booth in a constituency. Officials who had added voters in this manner must be identified and disciplinary action should be taken against them.

Fraudulent voting

He said booth agents were not ready to sit in many booths in Kasaragod and Kannur for fear of violence by the CPI(M). Fraudulent voting was rampant there. Bogus voters were deliberately included to subvert the will of the people, he alleged.

Complaint lodged

The Leader of the Opposition said a complaint had been earlier lodged alleging that fake voters were created by repeating the photo and information of the same person. Now, it had been found that fake voters were created under other names and addresses using a photo of the same person. A complaint had been lodged with the Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Chennithala said.

Citing a newspaper report, he said irregularities had been was found in the Kozhikode North constituency. United Democratic Front workers were examining whether such manipulations had taken place in other constituencies as well. Immediate action should be taken against such fraudulent voters, he added.