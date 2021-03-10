31-year-old is the youngest in CPI(M) list in Kannur

LDF candidate M. Vijin

Kannur

10 March 2021 23:24 IST

M. Vijin is contesting from Kalliassery, represented twice by T.V. Rajesh

Thirty-one-year-old M. Vijin, a member of the Kannur district committee of the CPI(M), is the youngest in the list of candidates announced by the party for the Assembly polls, on Wednesday. He will contest from the Kalliassery seat, represented twice by T.V. Rajesh.

Mr. Vijin told The Hindu that he had never thought of becoming a candidate. “The party has entrusted a responsibility on me. This shows the trust it has in youngsters,” he said.

The young leader said that Kalliassery, the birthplace of veteran Marxist leader and former Chief Minister the late E.K. Nayanar, had a significant space in the history of the Communist movement and the Independence struggle. Pointing out that the work done by Mr. Rajesh would keep him in good stead, Mr. Vijin said that if elected he would carry forward the development work.

Advertising

Advertising

Son of T.K. Bhaskaran and Vasantha, Mr. Vijin is a resident of Edat in Payyanur. He is right now the State vice president of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). He had earlier been a functionary of the Balasangham and the Students Federation of India (SFI).

A postgraduate in Philosophy from Sree Sankaracharya University for Sanskrit, Kalady, he had completed his graduation in Physics from Payyanur College.