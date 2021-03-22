16 poll observers in Malappuram

MALAPPURAM

22 March 2021 00:04 IST

The Election Commission has appointed 16 observers in the district. While five of them are expenditure observers, nine are general observers and two police observers.

People may approach the observers either directly at their camp office at the Calicut University guest house or over telephone. They may raise complaints about violation of the model code of conduct, potential acts that may disrupt free and fair conduct of elections, spreading of communal hatred and personal or character assassination of candidates.

The observers said action would be initiated for acts such as giving cash and gifts for votes and threatening of voters. All money transactions of dubious nature will be monitored.

The general observers are Aswani Kumar Rai (Malappuram and Mankada 9288025361), Deependra Singh Kushwah (Kondotty and Vallikkunnu 9288025362), Arun Prasad Sen (Manjeri and Perinthalmanna 9288025363), Sasibhushan Singh (Vengara 9288025364), Joy Singh (Ernad 9288025365), Ram Nevas (Nilambur and Wandoor 9288025366), Amit Kataria (Tirurangadi and Tanur 9288025367), Amgothu Sri Ranga Naik (Thavanur and Ponnani 9288025368), and P.N. Raveendra (Tirur and Kottakkal 9288025369).

The expenditure observers are Alok Kumar (Malappuram Lok Sabha 9288025370), Ashish Kumar (Ernad, Nilambur, Wandoor and Manjeri 9288025371), G. Vamshi Krishna Reddy (Kondotty, Vengara, Vallikkunnu and Tirurangadi 9288025372), Sudhendu Das (Malappuram, Tanur, Tirur and Kottakkal 9288025373), and C. Satheesh Kumar (Perinthalmanna, Mankada, Thavanur, and Ponnani 9288025374).

The police observers in the district are Garib Dass (Mankada, Malappuram, Vengara, Tirurangadi, Tanur, Tirur, Kottakkal, Thavanur and Ponnani 9288025375), and Meren Jabir (Kondotty, Ernad, Nilambur, Wandoor, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna and Vallikkunnu 9288025376).

Their camp office at the Calicut University guest house may be contacted at 0494- 2407508.