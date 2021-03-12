Kerala Assembly polls | 1 woman, 3 youth leaders on IUML list

MALAPPURAM

12 March 2021 22:36 IST

After 25 years, party fields woman candidate

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) announced its candidates for the April 6 Assembly elections after long-drawn deliberations held at party State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal’s residence at Panakkad, near here, on Friday afternoon.

The party will contest in 27 constituencies this time. In the 2016 elections, the IUML had contested 24 seats and won 18 of them.

The party also announced its candidates for Rajya Sabha and the Malappuram Lok Sabha byelection to be held on April 6. While M.P. Abdussamad Samadani will contest the Lok Sabha byelection, incumbent P.V. Abdul Wahab will be sent to Rajya Sabha once again.

Mr. Shihab Thangal announced the list of candidates at a crowded, noisy press briefing.

Exception for three

Although the IUML had decided not field three-time winners, an exemption was given to party national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, State general secretary K.P.A. Majeed, and State secretary and Deputy Leader of the Opposition M.K. Muneer.

Mr. Kunhalikutty will contest from Vengara, Mr. Majeed from Tirurangadi, and Mr. Muneer from Koduvally.

When three key leaders of the Muslim Youth League (MYL) were considered, the party made a historic decision by giving a chance to a woman after 25 years. Vanitha League leader Noorbina Rasheed is the IUML candidate in Kozhikode South.

MYL’s State general secretary P.K. Firos will contest from Tanur, vice president Najeeb Kanthapuram from Perinthalmanna, and State secretary A.K.M. Ashraf from Manjeswaram. “The party has considered the youth with a clear future orientation,” said MYL State president Sayed Munawwarali Shihab Thangal.

When N.A. Nellikkunnu and K.M. Shaji will seek another term from Kasaragod and Azheekode respectively, Pottankandi Abdulla and Parakkal Abdulla will be fielded in Koothuparamba and Kuttiyadi respectively.

Dinesh Perumanna will contest for the IUML in Kunnamangalam as its Independent candidate. C.P. Cheriya Mohammed is the candidate in Tiruvambady.

P. Ubaidullah, P. Abdul Hameed, T.V. Ibrahim, P.K. Basheer, K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, and N. Shamsuddeen will seek yet another term from Malappuram, Vallikkunnu, Kondotty, Eranad, Kottakkal and Mannarkkad respectively.

U.A. Latheef is the candidate in Manjeri. Manjalamkuzhi Ali has been shifted to Mankada from Perinthalmanna. Kurukkoli Moideen will contest from Tirur. K.N.A. Khader has been given the responsibility to wrest back Guruvayur. U.C. Raman is the party’s candidate in Kongad. V.K. Ebrahim Kunju’s son V.E. Gafoor will contest from Kalamassery.

Mr. Thangal said that the candidates of Perambra and Punalur or Chadayamangalam would be announced later.

The incumbents who failed to make it into this time’s list are M.C. Kamaruddin (Manjeswaram), M. Ummer (Manjeri), T.A. Ahamed Kabeer (Mankada), P.K. Abdu Rabb (Tirurangadi), C. Mammutty (Tirur), and V.K. Ebrahim Kunju (Kalamassery).

Prologuing the announcement of the candidates, IUML national working secretary E.T. Mohammed Basheer said that the party gave due consideration for all sections.

“Although we had entrusted the selection with Mr. Thangal. He met and held discussions with all concerned. He heard all voices before reaching the final list. That’s a sign of democracy within the party,” said Mr. Basheer.