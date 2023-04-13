Y.S.V Datta to contest for Kadur on JD(S) ticket

April 13, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Hassan

The former legislator Y.S.V. Datta, who was denied the Congress ticket, will be filing the nomination papers as the JD(S) candidate for Kadur constituency on April 18.

The former Minister and senior JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna said party national president H.D. Deve Gowda would accompany Mr. Datta while filing the nomination papers. Mr. Revanna made this announcement after welcoming Mr. Datta back to the JD(S) fold at the latter’s residence at Yagati village in Kadur taluk on Thursday. Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna was also present on the occasion.

Kadur is part of the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. Mr. Revanna and Mr. Prajwal Revanna were keen on bringing Mr. Datta back to the party fold after the Congress denied him the ticket. With only a year until the Lok Sabha elections, the father and son wanted Mr. Datta, a popular face in Kadur, to rejoin the party.

Mr. Datta, who had been with the JD(S) for a long time, met Mr. Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, had openly opposed Mr. Datta’s return to the JD(S). However, he left it to Mr. Revanna’s discretion, it is said.

Interestingly, Mr. Revanna and Mr. Prajwal Revanna had declared C.M. Dhananjay as the party candidate for Kadur earlier. He is said to have been convinced.

On April 10, Mr. Datta held a meeting with his supporters in Kadur and announced that he would contest as an Independent. Many people had voluntarily contributed funds for his campaign.