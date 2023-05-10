ADVERTISEMENT

Youth from London comes to Bidar to vote for the first time

May 10, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Adhish R. Wali, a graduate from University of London, came to Bidar to cast his vote for the first time, along with his grandfather Shivasharanappa Wali, in Bidar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Bidar-based Adhish R. Wali, a 23-year-old graduate from University of London, travelled all the way from London to Bidar district to cast his vote in the Assembly elections for the first time.

Mr. Adhish was recently appointed Member of London Youth Council.  The first-time voter reached the polling booth along with his 91-year-old grandfather Shivasharanappa Wali, a senior journalist and social activist.

Mr. Adhish told The Hindu that stepping into the polling booth made him aware of his active participation in the democratic process. “This was not just a mere act of casting a ballot, but an act of shaping the direction of our nation. Casting a vote is not just a right it is our duty,” Mr. Adhish added.

