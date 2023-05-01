Your vote will go to PM Modi, says Bommai

May 01, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday told an election rally in Mysuru that it’s like expressing your liking and affection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by voting for the BJP candidates in the poll fray in Mysuru.

“Mr. Narendra Modi has a special affection for Mysuru. He has distinctive interest about Mysuru. He came to Mysuru to participate in the International Day of Yoga last year. If you vote for BJP candidates, it is like showing your admiration to Mr. Modi,” he told a gathering at the roadshow held in Krishnaraja constituency here.

Mr. Bommai campaigned for party candidate T.S. Srivatsa, who has been fielded in the key urban constituency here, denying ticket to sitting BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas. Actor-turned-politician Tara was also present. However, Mr. Ramdas, who was prominently seen in Mr. Modi’s roadshow on Sunday, was not present during the CM’s roadshow.

The roadshow that got off to a start at Agrahara Circle concluded at Chamundipuram Circle.

Addressing the gathering from atop the campaign vehicle, Mr. Bommai sought votes for Mr. Srivatsa for keeping the ‘Double Engine Sarkar’ alive.

Describing Mysuru as a city of heritage and culture, he said Mysuru is a world-famous city and the people elected the BJP in the city’s urban constituencies (Krishnaraja and Chamaraja) in last election and also in Mysuru Lok Sabha seat.

“The party has been getting good support in Mysuru and the people must continue their support to the party and get our candidates elected in the ensuing elections. The gathering today (for the roadshow) itself shows the support the party has been getting in the constituencies,” he claimed.

Lashing out at the Congress, Mr. Bommai said, “The BJP is positively carrying out its election campaigns while the Congress is engaged in a negative campaign, launching personal attacks and passing insulting remarks against our leaders.”

Expressing confidence that BJP will return to power with the people’s blessings, Mr. Bommai highlighted the programmes launched by the Centre, including Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Yojana, Awas Yojana and so on.

Mr. Bommai said he gave a grant of ₹250 crore to Mysuru after he became the Chief Minister and maintained that the Dasara fund was enhanced to ₹25 crore last year.

Mr. Bommai’s roadshow in Varuna which was also scheduled on Monday was postponed. After Krishnaraja, the CM held the roadshow in Chamaraja and campaigned for incumbent MLA and party candidate L. Nagendra.

Asked when he will hold the roadshow in the high-profile Varuna where political heavyweights former CM Siddaramaiah and Housing Minister V. Somanna have locked horns, he said, “I will come soon for the campaign in Varuna.”