Yogi says Congress is suffering from diseases such as appeasement, corruption and is in need of treatment

April 30, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Raichur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the BJP has taken up many development projects in Karnataka under the double-engine government at the Centre and in the State.

He was addressing an election rally in Raichur on Sunday seeking votes for BJP Raichur City Assembly Constituency candidate Shivaraj Patil.

National highways, airports, infrastructure development and development in various other sectors are the prime concern of the double engine government. “As a result of such concern, a new airport and Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) are coming up in Raichur district,“ he said.

He attacked the Congress for various reasons, including the lack of development whenever it was in power. “The Congress is suffering from diseases such as appeasement, corruption and violence and it needs treatment. Therefore, the BJP has given ticket to Shivaraj Patil, who is a doctor and knows medicine for such diseases. Hence, you should vote for him,” he appealed to the people.

Yogi Adityanath said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched many ameliorative initiatives during the period of COVID-19 pandemic. The Union government gave eight crore LPG connections to poor families and also free foodgrains, health kits, houses, 220 crore vaccination doses, he added.

He said that Uttar Pradesh is holy place that belonged to Sri Ram and Karnataka of Sri Hanuman. Both States are linked historically. “The Uttar Pradesh government is constructing a glorious Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and I am here to invite you all to take part in the inaugural programme,“ he said.