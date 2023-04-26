Yogi Adityanath flies to Lucknow instead of Solapur

April 26, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Belagavi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath changed his tour programme and flew back to Lucknow after attending a rally in Indi in Vijayapura district on Wednesday.

The BJP leader addressed rallies in Basavana Bagewadi and sought votes for party candidate and former Minister S.K. Bellubbi. He later spoke at a rally in Indi and campaigned for party nominee Kasagouda Patil.

As per the tour programme issued by the party, Yogi Adityanath was to go to Solapur by helicopter.

However, he flew to Hubballi from where he left for Lucknow, BJP sources said. They said that they did not know the reason for the change in plans.

In Basavana Bagewadi, Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP governments led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and the Karnataka government led by Basavaraj Bommai have implemented several pro-people schemes and programmes.

He said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has come down heavily on anti-social elements. “Uttar Pradesh is the land of Lord Ram. We will not allow any criminal activities in such a sacred place,” he said.

He said that the grand temple in Ayodhya will be opened in January 2024 and all are welcome to visit it.

“Mr. Bommai has been working overtime to address your problems and provide a corruption-free government. All of you should return the BJP to power in Karnataka,” he said.

