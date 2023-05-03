Yediyurappa seeks Veerashaivas’ support for BJP in Mysuru

May 03, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday told a meeting of Veerashaiva community in Mysuru that the Congress is engaged in a misleading propaganda that he was removed unceremoniously from the CM’s post and was insulted by the BJP. However, he said, the Congress has been spreading lies since he himself stepped down from the CM’s post and announced retirement from electoral politics, he clarified.

Mr. Yediyurappa told the community members not to give heed to the lies of the Congress and continue supporting the BJP, which has treated Lingayats with dignity and respect.

“Veerashaiva community always stood with me. I have told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that I will ensure the party’s victory in the elections for forming the next government in the State. For this, your support is valuable,” the former CM said while addressing the meeting in Krishnaraja constituency here.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who addressed the election rallies with Union Minister for Home Amit Shah at Varuna on Tuesday, said the priority has to be the victory of BJP. In this regard, the community people must ignore the false campaigns of the Congress and vote for the BJP candidates. “I have told the party high command that I will be travelling across the State to campaign for the party candidates and ensure their victory after I announced my retirement from electoral politics,” he said.

Stating that the Lok Sabha polls next year were crucial, he said the BJP had won 25 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections. This time, the party has to win over 25 seats and ensure Mr. Modi’s continuation as the Prime Minister of the country.

Highlighting the projects of the Centre and the State, he said the achievements have to speak while urging the community members to support BJP candidate for Krishnaraja T.S. Srivatsa and ensure his win with a good margin of votes.

Expressing confidence that the BJP will come to power with a complete majority winning over 130 seats, he told the Veerashaiva community not to listen to the rumours spread by the rival parties.

Mr. Srivatsa, former MLC Tontadarya, State BJP Vice-President Rajendra, Veerashaiva Association President Kanya Shivamurthy, Kapu Siddalingaswamy, leaders K.N. Puttabudi and others were present.