Yediyurappa says no to demand after Veerashaiva Lingayat seers want Pralhad Joshi replaced in Dharwad

March 27, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In an intriguing development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Veerashaiva Lingayat seers from various mutts who met in Hubballi on Wednesday have set a deadline for the BJP high command to replace Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency on the basis of what they said ill-treatment meted out to the community and the seers.

And, in a quick reaction to the demand, the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has categorically denied any change in candidature in the constituency. He, however, said that he will speak to the seers to clear their misunderstanding.

Earlier in the day, scores of seers from Veerashaiva Lingayat mutts from across the region led by Sri Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt held a meeting at Moorusavir Mutt in Hubballi in the presence of Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami which was chaired by Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt.

The meeting reportedly discussed threadbare various socio political and religious issues concerning the community and the need for religious heads to plunge into electoral politics in the wake of ill-treatment of the community leaders and seers reportedly by Mr. Joshi.

Later, addressing presspersons along with various seers, Sri Dingaleshwar Swami criticised Mr. Joshi and said that the Union Minister remembered the seers only during elections. Levelling a series of charges against Mr. Joshi, the seer listed out instances of ill-treatment of the seers by him and injustice caused to Lingayat leaders because of him, including Mr. Yediyurappa.

The seer said that the Veerashaiva Lingayat seers will urge the BJP high command to change the party candidate for Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency and nominate another candidate before Sunday. “If not, we will meet again on April 2 to decide on the next course of action,” he said.

Sri Dingaleshwar Swami also said that all the seers resolved to participate in the various elections in South India along with discussing various political developments and community’s interest. He clarified that there was no discussion on fielding him from Dharwad constituency.

No change

Speaking on the development later in the evening, Mr. Yediyurappa categorically denied any change in the candidature of Mr. Joshi.

“Mr. Joshi has been doing good work, taking people of all communities along with him. That’s why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him various responsibilities and posts,” he said.

Regarding the charge against Mr. Joshi by Dingaleshwar Swami and the meeting of the seers, he said that Veerashaiva Lingayat seers have been with the party for long and any misunderstanding among the seers will be cleared.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that he will personally speak to the seers, particularly Sri Dingaleshwar Swami, and try to clear the misunderstanding and convince them of the need to support Mr. Joshi.

Mr. Joshi, who was also present in the press conference, declined to reply to any of the personal charges against him but said that he has a lot of respect and devotion towards the seer and the Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt.

“I will take all his comments against me as his blessings,” he said and added that he will also try to speak to the seer if he gave him time.

