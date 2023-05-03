ADVERTISEMENT

Yediyurappa says BJP committed to implementing poll promises

May 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa addressing an election rally in Shahapur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the manifesto released by the BJP will help people of the State and the party is committed to implementing its poll promises. He was addressing an election rally in Shahapur on Wednesday.

“The monthly pension meant for aged people will be increased. The key promise of the party to BPL families is free LPG cylinders, thrice in a year, on Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali. Apart from this, 5 kg of rice a month and half litre of free Nandini milk every day will be given to such families. It has been planned to construct 10 lakh houses for the homeless to ensure that no one remains without a house. A sum of ₹10,000 per acre will be given to millet producers,“ he explained.

Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to voters to bless Ameenraddi Patil Yalagi, BJP candidate in Shahapur Assembly constituency, with a victory by a margin of 25,000 votes.

He said that Lingayat Banajiga community is supporting the BJP candidate under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Subedar. He further said that an opportunity will be given to Dr. Subedar in future as people should not get upset with the party for not giving him ticket this time.

Mr. Yalagi was present.

