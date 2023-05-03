HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yediyurappa says BJP committed to implementing poll promises

May 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Central Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa

BJP Central Parliamentary Board member and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said that the manifesto released by the BJP will help people of the State and the party is committed to implementing its poll promises. He was addressing an election rally in Shahapur on Wednesday.

“The monthly pension meant for aged people will be increased. The key promise of the party to BPL families is free LPG cylinders, thrice in a year, on Ugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali. Apart from this, 5 kg of rice a month and half litre of free Nandini milk every day will be given to such families. It has been planned to construct 10 lakh houses for the homeless to ensure that no one remains without a house. A sum of ₹10,000 per acre will be given to millet producers,“ he explained.

Mr. Yediyurappa appealed to voters to bless Ameenraddi Patil Yalagi, BJP candidate in Shahapur Assembly constituency, with a victory by a margin of 25,000 votes.

He said that Lingayat Banajiga community is supporting the BJP candidate under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Subedar. He further said that an opportunity will be given to Dr. Subedar in future as people should not get upset with the party for not giving him ticket this time.

Mr. Yalagi was present.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.