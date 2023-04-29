ADVERTISEMENT

Yediyurappa expresses confidence of winning election 

April 29, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has expressed confidence of winning the elections and forming BJP government in the State. He requested the voters to bless BJP candidate Narasimha Naik with a margin of 50,000 votes.

He was addressing party workers in a roadshow in Hunsagi town, which comes under Shorapur Assembly constituency in Yadgir district on Saturday.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that Bhagyalaxmi bond ensuring ₹1 lakh to female children at the age of 18, loan to farmers with zero percent interest, women empowerment, and free cycles for students were the key schemes implemented during his period as Chief Minister. He also said that ₹600 crore special grant was released to Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board when he was Chief Minister.

He attacked the Congress for insulting Lingayats and said that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had insulted Veerendra Patil. “The Congress lost its base under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Will he be equal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he questioned. 

