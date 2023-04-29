ADVERTISEMENT

Yatnal’s remarks on Sonia not correct, says Shobha Karandlaje

April 29, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Shobha Karandlaje | Photo Credit: File Photo

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said on Saturday that BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal describing former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as a ‘visha kanya’ (venomous woman) in a bid to counter All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not correct.

Replying to a question at a press conference in Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje, who is also the head of the BJP’s Karnataka Election Management Committee, she said that Mr. Yatnal must have spoken out of emotion.

“Calling a leader so is not the culture of the BJP. But it is the culture of Congress. We will speak to him (Mr. Yatnal) and ensure that it won’t recur,” she said.

Mr. Yatnal is the BJP candidate for May 10 elections from Vijayapura and is in the list of star campaigners of the party.

To another question she exuded confidence that the BJP will win 130 seats in the elections.

