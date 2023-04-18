ADVERTISEMENT

Yatnal’s assets has increased manifold in five years

April 18, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The assets and liabilities of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP nominee from Bijapur city constituency in Vijayapura district, have increased manifold over a period of five years.

His family now has total assets of around ₹25 crore and liabilities of around ₹17 crore.

In 2018, he had ₹5 crore assets and ₹3 crore liabilities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The family has immoveable assets worth ₹5.75 crore. Of this, ancestral property is worth ₹1.75 crore. The rest are self-earned. They include farmland, residential and commercial land and buildings.

The family has declared an income of ₹1.6 crore in the last IT assessment year.

The former Union Minister’s son Adarsh Patil has more liabilities than him.

Adarsh Patil has ₹7. 6 crore liabilities, while Mr. Yatnal has ₹6.2 crore liabilities.

Mr. Yatnal is a B.Com graduate. He has four criminal cases pending against him, all related to protests and agitations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US