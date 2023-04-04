ADVERTISEMENT

Yadgir district yet to elect a woman MLA

April 04, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Lalitha Anapur is lobbying for BJP ticket from Gurmitkal constituency. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Nagaratna Kuppi is also vying for BJP ticket from Gurmitkal segment. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Yadgir district has four Assembly constituencies in Yadgir, Gurmitkal, Shahapur and Shorapur. And, since Independence, political parties have not fielded a woman candidate in the elections from these constituencies.

So far, only male candidates have represented these constituencies in the Assembly even as, this time, three woman aspirants are trying to get party ticket from Yadgir and Gurmitkal, respectively, to contest the elections.

As far as the number of voters, male and female, is concerned, the difference is very small. Out of the 9,75,445 voters, 4,89,952 are male and 4,88,469 female, for a difference of 1,483. However, political parties are yet to field a woman candidate, though women have shown eagerness to contest elections.

Meanwhile, this time, Anuraga Maalakaraddi, daughter of the former Minister A.B. Maalakaraddi, is trying to get ticket from the Congress. She has already submitted her application to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to fight from Yadgir constituency.

And, the former zilla panchayat member Nagaratna Kuppi and the former Yadgir CMC chairperson Lalitha Anapur are also lobbying for ticket from the BJP in Gurmitkal.

But, it is being said that it has been left to the high command of both these national parties to finalise the names of their candidates from these constituencies.

If any one of these three aspirants manage to land party ticket and get elected to the Assembly, she will be the first woman MLA from Yadgir district.

